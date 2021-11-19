Ubex Market Cap Hits $1.84 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $889,720.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017448 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00231068 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

