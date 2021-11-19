Ubiq Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $17,841.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

