UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,200 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,361 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 500,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 407,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.