UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,200 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,361 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 500,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 407,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.
About Flagstar Bancorp
Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.
