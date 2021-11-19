UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,172 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,214,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

