UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Hub Group worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $33,367,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $6,515,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

