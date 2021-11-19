UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NMI worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

