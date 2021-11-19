UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 19,942 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,942 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $67,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.40 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

