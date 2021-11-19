UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,152 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cohu worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $4,686,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $12,635,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the second quarter worth $3,849,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $475,050. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

