UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,629 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Meredith worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDP. Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

