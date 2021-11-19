UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,843 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Meritor worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Meritor by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Meritor by 2,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Meritor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTOR opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

