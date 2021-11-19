UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 8,332 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of St. Joe worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in St. Joe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in St. Joe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in St. Joe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.12. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $57.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

