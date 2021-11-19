UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Axonics worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,443 shares of company stock worth $4,788,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

