UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Progress Software worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $52.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

