UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Vericel worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Vericel stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,266.00 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

