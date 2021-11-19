UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of JELD-WEN worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JELD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JELD. B. Riley dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

