UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,956 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 361,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,111,000.

IWF stock opened at $307.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $223.94 and a 12 month high of $308.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

