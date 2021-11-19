UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOCS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

