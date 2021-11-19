UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,937 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 41,063 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,077,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 27,143 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.54. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

