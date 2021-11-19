UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 24,997 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 122.5% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 97,920 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

