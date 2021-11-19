UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,633 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Knowles worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.