UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 92,220 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 957,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after purchasing an additional 532,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 455,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 430,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.34. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -129.23%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

