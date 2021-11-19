UBS Group Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $285.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $315.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.56.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $255.75 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $245.16 and a 1 year high of $486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.59.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,253,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.