UBS Group Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $98.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,853,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

