UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

