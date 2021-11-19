UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,824 shares during the period. UDR comprises approximately 4.9% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.24% of UDR worth $38,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 43.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,813. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 283.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.