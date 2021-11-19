UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $44.11 on Friday. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

