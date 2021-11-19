Ultra Price Up 2.3% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $382.79 million and $9.97 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,032.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.43 or 0.00988135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00265209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00038007 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001023 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003331 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

