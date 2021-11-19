Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $43.96 million and $2.62 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00073224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars.

