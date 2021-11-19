Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce $188.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.30 million to $190.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $162.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $757.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $761.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $807.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $815.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE UFI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.87. Unifi has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 72.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 116,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 188.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Unifi by 625.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

