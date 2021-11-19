Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,400 by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,830.50 ($50.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,921.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,107.80. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £98.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

