Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by Barclays

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,861.88 ($50.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,921.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,107.80. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £99.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.