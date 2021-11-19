Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,861.88 ($50.46) on Friday. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The firm has a market cap of £99.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,921.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,107.80.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

