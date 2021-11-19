Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,929,469 shares.The stock last traded at $51.95 and had previously closed at $51.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

