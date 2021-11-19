Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Up 48.9% in October

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $139.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.02. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

