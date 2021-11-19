United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.65

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

United-Guardian has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UG stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 57,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of United-Guardian worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

