United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

