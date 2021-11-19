Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 552,549 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $11.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,562,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day moving average is $121.03. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

