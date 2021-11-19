Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will post sales of $290.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.50 million. Unity Software posted sales of $220.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.63 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39.

In other Unity Software news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,251,239. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.