Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,251,239 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE:U opened at $201.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.39. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.63 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

