Univar Solutions Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Univar Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

