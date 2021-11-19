Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.89% of Universal Electronics worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 170,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

