UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.08 and last traded at $36.84. Approximately 42,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 17,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

UPMMY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

