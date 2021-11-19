Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Position Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 641,534 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Urban Edge Properties worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.