UREEQA Market Cap Reaches $7.94 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $10,266.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00093190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.82 or 0.07355298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.11 or 1.00325089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

