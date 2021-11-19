US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV) Shares Down 1%

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDV)’s stock price dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 4,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.