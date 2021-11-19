USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the October 14th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

USAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.