USDK Hits One Day Volume of $216.91 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.68 million and approximately $216.91 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00071677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00093310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.53 or 0.07327922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,174.94 or 1.00720242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

