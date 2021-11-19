Utrust Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $184.24 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00222767 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00090502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

