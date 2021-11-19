v.systems Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, v.systems has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $49.16 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About v.systems
VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,343,765,240 coins and its circulating supply is 2,420,156,776 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.
Buying and Selling v.systems
