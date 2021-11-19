Vabble (VAB) Reaches Market Cap of $5.50 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Vabble has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vabble Coin Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

